Rounders, a new sports bar from a team of Greenpoint locals, officially opens its doors this week.

We reported in February that Rounders would take over the former Esme space (999 Manhattan Ave.) Noah Goldman and Greenpoint Fish and Lobster’s Vinny Milburn teamed up to open the new bar, with the aim of creating an affordable and accessible spot for people to stop in, watch a game, and drink a brew or two. This Thursday marks Rounders’ first day open to the public.

Since we last spoke, the Rounders team shared that they’ve grown to include more members, with Samantha and Joe Casale running food and beverages, respectively.

“Samantha was part of the opening team at Cozy Royale where she was the mastermind behind the viral blooming onion, and has also spent time cooking at Le Bernardin Privé, Nougatine at Jean-Geoges, and Eleven Madison Park,” Noah Goldman said via email. “Most recently, locals will recognize her as the director of culinary at Jubilee marketplace. Joe has spent time developing the beverage programs and running operations at such spots as The Carlyle Hotel and Jean-Georges.”

Refined bona fides indeed, but the menu hews closely to beloved sports bar snacks. The bar’s opening menu includes a black garlic Caesar, pizza wontons with gravy, tuna melt croquette, and of course, wings (flavor options — Buffalo blue, Alabama white sauce, gochujang).

Rounders will be open from Monday through Friday, 4pm to 2am, and weekends from 12m to 2am.