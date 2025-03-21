Good evening, Greenpointers.

And welcome to spring! Or, at least, welcome to calendar spring. Warm weather and flower spring might be some time away…

It’s the season of growth and rebirth, and that was reflected in several of this week’s stories. Plenty of local spots are undergoing renovations or moving to new locations.

Case in point: We took a deep dive into Polonaise Terrace’s history and got the scoop on potential next steps (hint: the building’s well-known façade is not likely to stick around). Ceremonia Bakeshop is expanding to a new, larger space next door. Local gallery Faurschou has temporarily closed for maintenance.

Cocktail bar Sama Street says it will soon close its Greenpoint location and move to a new neighborhood.

Board game cafe Last Place on Earth celebrated five years in business. Several Greenpoint businesses are collecting donations for a spring food drive.

Local environmental advocates say potential new high-rise buildings on the Bushwick Inlet could affect local wildlife and future flooding.

What should you get up to this weekend? Check out our guide here. As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

Bond No 9. released a Greenpoint-inspired fragrance, which surprisingly, doesn’t smell like burning asphalt or Superfund sludge.

Alcohol-free Soft Bar gears up to open soon.