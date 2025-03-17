For the past five years, Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Ave.) has been the neighborhood’s gathering spot for game nights, comedy shows, Pilates, murder mystery parties, and so much more. The board game cafe and event space feels like a space where anything can happen. With the rapid clip of small businesses opening and closing in New York City these days, reaching five years is certainly cause for celebration. The celebration might feel especially sweet for a business dedicated to group hangs and celebrations, which opened in…March 2020.

We spoke to the mastermind behind it all, local resident Whitney Wolfe, about the store’s past five years and what she hopes the next five will look like.

How does it feel to celebrate five years in the neighborhood?

If I had to use one word, it would be electrifying. This neighborhood has sparked a new sensation of life into me. I may have lived in New York City my whole life, but I’m truly living now since being a part of this community. I knew I always wanted to have my shop here since I have been working in the area for seven years prior. This conscious decision was the best I could have ever imagined, even with the experience of working vigorously during lockdown. Greenpoint is what communities dream to be. Every block I walk, I know someone who’s impacted me, who I’ve impacted and I’m more than happy to spend my life helping to tighten the bond between us all. More importantly, to provide a safe space where people feel comfortable being themselves, are respected and treated with care, I aim to give all that Greenpoint has given to me — a chance to live my dream of making other people happy through a creative force of energy.

What was the initial inspiration behind opening the store?

I always enjoy sharing this odd fact about my shop. The idea for the shop came to me one day in a conversation I had with my best friend Leslie, when then I realized I knew what change I wanted in my life. I’m allergic to alcohol, yet a major extrovert. I love hanging out with folks, however the bar scene gets boring and I’m all about spending quality time with people where we laugh so hard, we run out of breath. I remember saying to Leslie, “I want a space where I can have a game night, feel like I’m right at home, feel no pressure to know what I’m doing, but learn with others and make new friends who are excited about being present.”

The very next day, after I had the sudden inspiration, I wrote up a business plan, spoke to my mother who has been dying to open a business since she had full confidence that I should have one of my own and we found the space I would call Last Place On Earth a month after my idea. After all the paperwork, we opened 6 months later.

What have been some of your favorite events that you’ve hosted?

I’ve hosted so many different events that have come and gone. We’ve done movie nights, comedy shows, murder mysteries, pilates, trivia nights, improv shows, various RPGs and the obvious Dungeons & Dragons that is our most successful daily event. However, my favorite would be our Murder Mysteries. With the large number of employees whose passion is acting, when we run them, I’m usually laughing too hard to remember to take photos and videos. The insane drama and wild actions my team takes is inspiring. It’s just a time for them to let loose and shine.

You offer hundreds of board games. Do you have any underrated favorites?

Our library is growing on a weekly basis, if not a daily basis recently. We’re almost at 800 games at the shop! I used to have just 5 main favorites that I would recommend a little too often, but now with all the new games I’m coming across my favorites are always rotating. Right now, I’m obsessed with Abducktion; a perfect strategy game that involves a spaceship and cute little ducks, Blood on the Clocktower; wildest deception game I’ve ever come across and that we host here about 1 to 2 times a month, That Escalated Quickly; a clever cooperative party game that involves creative scenarios, and lastly I’ll go with one of the main 5 I recommend all the time — OrganATTACK!; a hilarious morbid game where you are giving your opponent diseases. I also have multiple game menus for those who need more (especially those on dates)!

What are your plans for the next five years?

One of my current focuses is decorating and leveling up the space, making it look like you’re stepping into someone’s dream. I would love to add a few more murals, and to mention a little minor detail, I would love to start taking Polaroid photos of customers who love being here and make a giant wall of all their happy faces. For a bigger picture, I aim to be like no other game shop out there. Special services such as game gurus accessible for recommendations and more, expand our comfort level to make a special night of bonding unforgettable and become the ultimate choice for people’s third place. As successful as our Dungeons & Dragons nights are, I would love to do the same for simple game nights for adults who are looking to make new friends. I think many of us struggle making new friends especially after 30 and I say we should break that norm and remember that making friends can be easy if we put ourselves out there. There are also other major goals I have, but for now I must keep them a surprise!

Anything else we didn’t ask that you’d like to add?

I, Whitney, am eternally grateful for everything Greenpoint has done to view Last Place as such a core part of the neighborhood. Watching the kids grow up, finding loving neighbors — from residents to fellow business owners, to bonding with other dog parents! We plan on staying for as long as time allows us. Thank you all for the immense positivity we gain daily by just walking in.