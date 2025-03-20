Happy official First Day of Spring! Celebrate with a bunch of local activities, from a self-defense class to cookbook club.

FRIDAY, MARCH 21

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

As Women’s History Month continues, Warrior Women in Business is hosting a night of celebration, music, and connection dedicated to honoring and empowering women. From 6 to 9 p.m. at PinkFROG Cafe, enjoy a concert of iconic tracks from female artists like Aretha Franklin, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys, Blondie with a concert from local performers and panel with Shira Gans (NYC Mayor’s Office for Media and Entertainment, NYMusicMonth Creator), Laura Whitmore (Women in International Music, SHeRocks Awards Leader, SVP of Positive Grid), Andrea Cataneo (General Counsel for Unblinded, Executive Producer of The Heart of Influence) and Carl Clarke (Women’s Aesthetic and Beauty Expert, owner of DiamondWorks Med Spa). There will also be prize giveaways and networking opportunities abound.

Admission is free here, but there is a suggested donation of $20.

SELF-DEFENSE CLASS

Get a crash course (pun intended?) in fighting off potential would-be attackers during a community-focused self-defense class for adults at martial arts gym UXMA. All are welcome, not just members, and the session will cover the basics of self-defense techniques starting at 7 p.m.

Registration is $10, call 718-384-8700 to reserve a spot.

DRESS FOR YOUR FUNERAL

Many say they’ve pictured and planned their dream wedding since childhood, but what about their funeral? Reflect on mortality, memories, and impermanence in an elevated setting during the Dress for Your Funeral costume-party-meets-salon at Sparrow funeral home from 7 to 9 p.m. Curated and dreamed up by BACII and The Aphrodisiac Kitchen, the event will feature a multi-sensory tablescape with a seasonal vegan and vegetarian options, non-alcoholic spirits, thought-provoking conversation, and a collective altar for offerings to yourself and the world. Everyone is encouraged to dress however they’d like to be remembered, whether that’s to the nines or in your comfiest loungewear.

Tickets are $108.55 and available here.

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

McGOLRICK ART CLUB

At 9:30 a.m., McGolrick Art Club returns for the season! Hosted by Friends of McGolrick Park, the open-air art session will be lead by local artist Sebastian Deregibus, who previously acted as a muse for a similar session during a McGolrick Nature Walk last year. Bring your own art supplies and prepare to be inspired by the surrounding nature.

The event is free to attend for all ages and skill levels, RSVP here.

TOOL WORKSHOP

If you’ve fallen victim to many a landlord special, here’s an opportunity to take home improvement into your own hands. Greenpoint Library continues their series of hands-on tool workshops, this time focusing on different types of saws (which are available to borrow from the tool library!). The workshop is taught by educators and artists Derek Haffar and Jim Osman from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and there is a required safety demonstration to start.

The event is free and first come, first served for adults and teens ages 14 and up (accompanied by a parent) — space is limited to 12 spots.

INTERVIEW LIGHTING DEMO

Are you a videographer in the making or just a curious creative? Maria Rentals and Babe Studios are hosting a demo day, How to Light an Interview Using Aputure Gear, instructed by Yessica Curiel-Montoya. From 1 to 4 p.m. at Babe Studios on India Street, this hands-on session will break down professional interview setups using Aputure gear for those looking to elevate their lighting skills.

The event is free with RSVP here.

COOKBOOK CLUB

Mingle with fellow culinary enthusiasts and enjoy recipes from Aloha Kitchen by Alana Kysar during the monthly meeting of the Cookbook Club at Nighthorse Bar at 4 p.m. Everyone will prepare one or more dish(es) from the book, which range from lumpia to soy-glazed Spam musubi to guava cake and beyond. Bring your own serving items.

Registration is $5 and available here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 23

SOFTBALL ASPHALT LEAGUE SIGNUPS

‘Tis the season for outdoor sports! Williamsburg Softball Asphalt League is expanding and looking to add some free agents. If that sounds like you, come sign up to play on the asphalt fields in McCarren on Sundays in March through September. The league is slow- and modified-pitch with either two six or one nine inning games. Sign up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park.

Signing up is free here, though team placement will incur a fee for the summer.

SAFE STREETS SHOWCASE

With more and more people spending time outside, it may be the right time to brush up on local street safety. NBK Open Streets is hosting their Safe Streets Showcase at The Palace starting at 3 p.m. to spread awareness about progress on street safety and share information about getting involved and volunteer opportunities. Representatives from Make McGuinness Safe, Friends of Cooper Park, Transportation Alternatives, North Brooklyn Parks, and the P.S. 110 PTA will also be there to answer any questions.

The event is free, RSVP here.