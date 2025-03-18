Ceremonia Bakeshop (743 Driggs Ave.) is a small family-run bakery in Williamsburg that opened in July 2019. After making it through the pandemic, husband-and-wife team Amy and Martty Batista are expanding.

Amy, the owner and pastry chef at Ceremonia, told Greenpointers that she and her husband signed a lease on the space right next door. “We feel extremely lucky and scared all at once,” she said.

A cake from Ceremonia. Photo: Ceremonia

The past six years have been “a roller coaster of emotions and obstacles” for the Batistas. “Shortly after opening we headed into the pandemic and were also expecting our third child,” Amy said.

“We don’t know how we made it through, but we did, and looking back on those times we can say we are insanely fortunate to still have our business today and even more fortunate to be able to expand both our space and our team.”

A selection of baked goods from Ceremonia. Photo: Ceremonia

After a couple of successful years, Ceremonia has nearly outgrown the current space. “With the expansion it will allow for us to have a larger production kitchen to make and create more,” Amy explained.

“It will also allow for us to expand our line to focus on our brunch service and meet our customer demand. We are also excited to have more seating inside.”

Amy and Martty Batista outside Ceremonia with a friend. Photo: Ceremonia

Ceremonia is a blend of the couple’s Vietnamese and Dominican cultures. Amy, a Vietnamese-American who born and raised in California, moved to New York in 2013 and worked at a bakery in Williamsburg where she met Martty, a Dominican-American who was born and raised in Williamsburg.

“I have always loved food, specifically pastries and the joy it brings people. I’ve been influenced by mom who always made the best homemade pastries at home when I was a kid,” Amy told Greenpointers.

Cinnamon rolls from Ceremonia, which are the bakery’s #1 seller. Photo: Ceremonia

Amy calls Ceremonia “a small batch bakery” where everything is organically made by the team. Amy explained that they make the pastries from scratch and bake them fresh every morning. The bakery’s menu is a mixture of Amy’s “childhood favorites” and her “cravings,” influenced by Amy and Martty’s Asian and Dominican backgrounds.

Ceremonia’s breakfast burrito, which became a viral hit. Photo: Ceremonia

A few of Ceremonia’s most popular pastries are the cinnamon roll, which is their #1 seller, as well as the sea salt chocolate chip cookie, citrus olive oil loaf and churro butter mochi. Ceremonia also offers coffee, tea and a small brunch menu, and the bakery has been known for their breakfast burrito ever since someone posted about it in 2023 and it went viral.

The Batistas do not know when the expansion will be completed yet. They explained that the project will be worked on in two phases; both sides of the bakery are being fully renovated. “All I can say is it will be done later this year,” Amy told Greenpointers.