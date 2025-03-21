Faurschou, the gleaming gallery that boasts ample square footage and well-curated contemporary art at 148 Green Street, is “closed for renovations,” per its website.

There is not yet a definitive reopening date, though a representative shared it would be closed about a month longer than usual between exhibitions due to necessary HVAC and air conditioning repairs. Future programming could be announced as soon as April.

Most recently, the gallery hosted Chinese artist Ai Weiwei. His exhibit, like many, made strong use of Faurschou’s sweeping walls, which often host larger artworks. One piece, Washington Crossing the Delaware (2023), constructed with toy bricks, was about 22×13 feet.

In a neighborhood rich in galleries, Faurschou has stood out as a more high-end one; exhibits have courted world-class, international artists, including Miles Greenberg and Yoko Ono (whose arboreal art show had to close early due to issues with its tree maintenance indoors).

Opening in 2019 in New York, Faurschou has hosted artists and group exhibitions on a rotating, semiannual basis. Free to the public, its art has skewed adventurous, queer, and fascinating. Weekends frequently brought in curious art lovers and neighbors passing by.