Sama Street, known for Asian-inspired cocktails and small plates, will soon close up shop in Greenpoint.

But fans of the space might take heart to learn that while Sama Street will no longer call 988 Manhattan Avenue home, the team plans to open in a new neighborhood (still to be determined).

“As most of you know, the aftermath of the pandemic has been real, and we believe it’s time to take Sama Street to a new neighborhood,” they wrote on Instagram. “We want to thank our entire team, all of our regulars, the Greenpoint community, and every guest that we’ve had the privilege of serving for allowing us to do what we love.”

Image via Sama Street website.

The bar first opened in 2019, in a sleek and stylish space that offered up snacks with a variety of influences, such as chaat masala fries, beef tartare with Thai chili sauce, and skewers. The innovative cocktail menu featured options like Major Tom, a coconut-based drink with aromatics and fish sauce, and 7 Long Years, a take on a margarita featuring pineapple and sesame.

Last day of service is March 30.