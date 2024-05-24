Pita Grill (77 Norman Avenue), a fast-casual Greek restaurant, opened this past March in the space that was previously home to Hungry?.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Pita Grill has shared the recipe for their most popular dessert, loukoumades, which a doughy dessert similar to doughnuts.

Learn how to make Pita Grill’s loukoumades below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Pita Grill’s Loukoumades

Ingredients

500 milliliters (1 pint or 16.9 fl. oz.) of warm water

250 milliliters (8.45 fl. oz.) of milk

30 milliliters (2 tablespoons) of yeast

125 milliliters (1/2 cup) of sugar

1 can of seltzer water (at room temperature)

2 eggs

1 pinch (about 1/4 tablespoon) of salt

7 cups of all purpose flour

Honey and crushed walnuts for garnish (optional)

Directions