Pita Grill (77 Norman Avenue), a fast-casual Greek restaurant, opened this past March in the space that was previously home to Hungry?.
For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Pita Grill has shared the recipe for their most popular dessert, loukoumades, which a doughy dessert similar to doughnuts.
Learn how to make Pita Grill’s loukoumades below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Pita Grill’s Loukoumades
Ingredients
500 milliliters (1 pint or 16.9 fl. oz.) of warm water
250 milliliters (8.45 fl. oz.) of milk
30 milliliters (2 tablespoons) of yeast
125 milliliters (1/2 cup) of sugar
1 can of seltzer water (at room temperature)
2 eggs
1 pinch (about 1/4 tablespoon) of salt
7 cups of all purpose flour
Honey and crushed walnuts for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Mix together all ingredients except the flour.
- When everything else is well mixed, pour in the flour and mix again. (There should be a thick consistency.)
- Cover mixing bowl and leave at room temperature for 20-30 minutes.
- While mixture is sitting, heat oil in a pan to 350 degrees F.
- After 20-30 minutes and oil is heated, take a spoonful of the mix, roll it into a ball, and place it in the hot oil for 6-8 minutes.
- Once the balls float to the top and have a toasted caramel look, they are cooked and ready. (Pita Grill recommends topping the balls with honey and crushed walnuts.)