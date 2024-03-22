Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Spring has sprung, but the weather hasn’t quite gotten the memo yet, sadly. If you’re intrepid enough to brave the storm tomorrow, you’ll be rewarded with some fun local activities.

Tenants at 135 Kent Avenue say that their building’s owner has been negligent; the DEC has put the landlord’s renovation plans on hold.

It’s the end of an era for this Brooklyn vegan food empire, now that Terms of Endearment has unceremoniously closed. Lovebirds just launched a weekend brunch menu. In more wine bar news, With Others recently opened in Williamsburg.

We’re still a ways away from it being completed, but the NYC Parks Department has broken new ground on a new section of Bushwick Inlet Park.

Think we need an upgraded G train? Sign this letter.

Local florist Field Trip has departed their Green Street store for, um, greener pastures, but luckily, another Brooklyn-based florist has taken over. As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

A car crashed into Bakestone Bakery yesterday evening; details are still unfolding.

In and around North Brooklyn

RIP to Williamsburg’s own Martin Greenfield, tailor to the stars.

Recognize this man? He’s wanted for stealing nearly $5,000.

NBC New York profiled Greenpoint pizza place, the Esters.