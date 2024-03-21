This weekend, Greenpoint and Williamsburg will offer a variety of events for all tastes. On Friday afternoon, join the community at the McCarren Demonstration Garden for some hands-on gardening. Enjoy either the Americana Roots Series at McCarren Parkhouse or a jazz and blues performance by Mariella Price at St Mazie Bar and Supper Club on Saturday night. Sunday brings opportunities for self-discovery at yourENCLAVE Immersion or storytelling and connection at RISK! Presents: What’s Your Story?

Friday, March 22

Help Build The Community Garden at McCarren Park

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dive into some hands-on gardening action this Friday from 1 to 4 PM at McCarren Demonstration Garden! Located at 457 Leonard Street, this community-driven initiative led by North Brooklyn Mutual Aid fosters eco-education and promotes food justice. Join fellow enthusiasts in building new beds and finishing the garden as the new season approaches. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or new to the scene, lend a hand in woodworking and contribute to the transformation of this green oasis. Can’t make it for the entire duration? No worries, drop by whenever you can!

RSVP here.

Saturday, March 23

Listen to the Americana Roots Series at McCarren Parkhouse

Step into the heart of Americana music as McCarren Parkhouse hosts its first Americana Roots Series on Saturday night from 7-11 PM. Join for performances by Marcus Jade, Adam Najemian, and Landon Trust. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of acoustic sounds and heartfelt lyrics that define the genre. With a suggested donation of $10, this event promises an authentic musical experience that celebrates the spirit of Americana. The Parkhouse has a full bar with craft cocktails and natural wine. Club Club is also open until 8 PM for burgers, snacks, and sandwiches.

Register to attend here.

Dive Into a Night of Blues & Jazz with Mariella Price at St Mazie

Immerse yourself in the sultry sounds of jazz and blues this Saturday night at St Mazie Bar and Supper Club. Known to local parents as Jazz Baby Music, Mariella Price, renowned for her velvety smooth voice and an extensive repertoire of blues and jazz standards, takes the stage for a late-night performance that promises to enchant. Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or simply looking for a memorable evening out, don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of live music in the heart of Brooklyn.

Tickets are $17 here. Please note there’s a $35 minimum spend per person at the venue besides your ticket entry.

Sunday, March 24

yourENCLAVE Immersion Half-Day Retreat at Radio Star

Indulge in a revitalizing Sunday escape at yourENCLAVE Immersion. Nestled within the cozy confines of Radio Star, this half-day retreat this Sunday from 2 to 6 PM promises a blissful blend of activities to nourish mind, body, and soul. Dive into a transformative journey featuring yoga, pilates, and guided meditation sessions, complemented by delectable bites and beverages provided by Radio Star. Explore the depths of self-discovery through vision-setting workshops and embrace the energies of the astrological new year and spring equinox. Limited spots are available, so secure yours for an afternoon brimming with rejuvenation, community, and newfound connections. Don’t forget to bring your mat and thermos.

Tickets are $135 here.

Connect & Listen to Personal Tales at What’s Your Story?

Embark on a journey of connection and revelation at RISK! Presents: What’s Your Story? Taking place on Sunday night at Nighthorse on Greenpoint Avenue from 3 to 6 PM, this facilitated social event invites participants to forge new bonds by sharing and listening to genuine tales from their lives. Arrive early to settle in for an evening where stories intertwine, fostering understanding and empathy. This wheelchair-accessible event encourages attendees aged 21 and above to embrace the power of storytelling as they traverse life’s rich tapestry.

Tickets are $28 here.