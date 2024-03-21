The 275 sq. ft. studio at 173 Green Street is transferring occupancy, from one florist to another.

In mid-February Jenny Hauser, owner and lead designer at Field Trip Flowers, announced “the end of an era” on her Instagram. Shortly after, Molly Halpin, owner and lead designer at previously Clinton Hill-based Brownstone Botanical, revealed that she’d be taking over the lease. The two met via another contact in the Brooklyn floral space, and the timing just happened to work out perfectly for both.

Via Halpin on Instagram: “I’m…incredibly grateful to Jenny, the wonderfully talented human behind @fieldtripflowers, for giving me the opportunity to take over her space…I have BIG shoes to fill but I’m SO excited to be a part of the Greenpoint community.”

A bouquet from Brownstone Botanical. Image via @brownstonebotanical/Instagram

Halpin brings over 10 years of floral design experience to the neighborhood, specializing in weddings and events. Hailing from South Carolina, she includes aspects of her roots in her design aesthetic, describing it as “fun, whimsical garden.” Similarly, her trademark blue retro truck, often filled to the brim with flowers, speaks to a certain southern charm.

The Brownstone team is in the midst of renovating the studio, and eager Greenpointers are encouraged to stop by and say “hi” and to check out TikTok for renovation updates. Don’t worry about the iconic pink storefront—we’ve heard it will stay pink, with some modifications to better-match the Brownstone Botanical branding.

v

The team hopes to expand online—and potentially walk-in—retail availability in the late summer, but those looking for local flowers immediately can take part in the “Bouquet Club.” This is a seasonal subscription of mini bouquets, which you can pick up at the Green Street studio on the second Saturday of every month.

“I’m going to start with a little bit of retail offerings and then see where it goes—grow it organically,” Halpin said. “I love the community aspect of retail. I’m just excited to get to meet all of my new neighbors.”

As for Hauser, after nearly four years of operating in the Greenpoint storefront, she’s moved to a compound in Warwick, NY. Her aspiration is to become a floral farmer, growing her own flowers locally, sustainably, and organically, instead of relying on suppliers across the country.

Greenpoint-based fans of Field Trip can still use some of Hauser’s services from a distance. Hauser is still taking on weddings and events in Brooklyn, including offering her signature à la carte wedding packages, designed for the budget-conscious crowd. Followers of Field Trip can also watch the full farming journey unfold on Instagram.

“I’m already missing my regular customers,” Hauser said. “I had really great customers, and I can’t wait to get engaged with the community up here in that same way.”