Mesiba (353 Bedford Avenue), an Israeli-inspired gem, opened one year ago at the Moxy hotel. Last week, Mesiba kicked off a new special called Endless Schnitzel and Frites. Endless Schnitzel and Frites is now available for $28 every Tuesday from 5-10 p.m., with endless servings all evening while supplies last.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Mesiba’s Chef Eli Buli has shared his beloved schnitzel recipe.

“Chef Eli Buli has perfectly reimagined his family’s schnitzel recipe, featuring thinly pounded chicken breasts dredged in an egg mixture with preserved lemon, then covered with panko breadcrumbs, lime zest and lemon zest,” Mesiba told Greenpointers. “The citrus forward schnitzel is then fried until golden and served alongside crispy French fries with charred lemon and preserved lemon aioli.”

Learn how to make Mesiba’s Schnitzel below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Mesiba’s Schnitzel

Serving Size: 2-4 people

Ingredients

1 cup of flour

4 eggs

2 pounds of chicken breast (2 chicken breasts)

2 spoons of honey

1 spoon of preserved lemon

1 pinch of salt

Japanese panko breadcrumbs

Frying oil

Directions