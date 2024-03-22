Mesiba (353 Bedford Avenue), an Israeli-inspired gem, opened one year ago at the Moxy hotel. Last week, Mesiba kicked off a new special called Endless Schnitzel and Frites. Endless Schnitzel and Frites is now available for $28 every Tuesday from 5-10 p.m., with endless servings all evening while supplies last.
For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Mesiba’s Chef Eli Buli has shared his beloved schnitzel recipe.
“Chef Eli Buli has perfectly reimagined his family’s schnitzel recipe, featuring thinly pounded chicken breasts dredged in an egg mixture with preserved lemon, then covered with panko breadcrumbs, lime zest and lemon zest,” Mesiba told Greenpointers. “The citrus forward schnitzel is then fried until golden and served alongside crispy French fries with charred lemon and preserved lemon aioli.”
Learn how to make Mesiba’s Schnitzel below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Mesiba’s Schnitzel
Serving Size: 2-4 people
Ingredients
1 cup of flour
4 eggs
2 pounds of chicken breast (2 chicken breasts)
2 spoons of honey
1 spoon of preserved lemon
1 pinch of salt
Japanese panko breadcrumbs
Frying oil
Directions
- Slice each chicken breast in half down the side.
- Pound each slice of chicken breast (not too thin, not too thick, it’s about finding balance in bite size and crispiness).
- Prepare three bowls. Fill the first with regular flour.
- In the second bowl, mix 4 eggs, 2 spoons honey, 1 spoon preserved lemon, 1 pinch of salt, and mix all together.
- In the third bowl, put Japanese panko breadcrumbs.
- Dip chicken breast in the flour, then in egg mixture bowl, then in the breadcrumbs.
- Put frying oil in a frying pan.
- For the perfect texture, fry each piece 2-3 minutes at 350 degrees (on the higher side depending on thickness).
- Plate the schnitzel. (Mesiba serves it with a side of fries, charred lemon, and preserved lemon aioli.)