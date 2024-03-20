Greenpoint and Williamsburg’s current predilection for wine bars shows no sign of slowing down.

With Others (340 Bedford Ave.) just opened this past weekend, only a block away from owner Shanna Nasiri’s apartment. Nasiri tells Greenpointers that it makes the enterprise feel like a true neighborhood venture.

“My goal was to share my love for small producer wines and create a space in my own neighborhood that felt elevated in design, yet unpretentious,” she said via email.





And a community-minded approach is key, considering Nasiri is doing this largely on her own, though she joined forces with a friend’s design firm, Studio Ahead, to bring the space to life. Nasiri’s background is in tech, but the COVID-19 pandemic inspired a more creatively fulfilling career change. She spent the past few years educating herself on all things wine before taking the plunge and opening up her own space.

With Others will focus on “small production, low-intervention wines that are mostly organic and/or biodynamic from France, Italy, Germany, Austria, California and Oregon,” said Nasiri, “I will continue to expand the list as I continue to learn more about other regions. I’m also making a concerted effort to highlight female producers and winemakers.”

And no wine bar would be complete without at least a few food options. Nasiri brought on chef Jay Wolman, whose Williamsburg bona fides include Diner and Marlow & Sons, as a consultant. Patrons can expect wine bar classics like oysters and charcuterie, as well as what Nasiri calls “the best marinated olives and seasoned almonds!”

With Others is open from Wednesday through Friday, starting at 5 p.m., and weekends starting at 4 p.m.