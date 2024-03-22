Yet another crash has taken place in Greenpoint.

Yesterday evening, two cars collided at Nassau Avenue and Humboldt Street. It’s not entirely clear what unfolded, as the drivers of each vehicle recount a different story.

According to the NYPD, one driver stated that he was traveling southbound on Humboldt Street and kept going as the light changed from green to yellow. Another driver turned from Nassau Avenue onto Humboldt Street and failed to stop at the red light; the first driver then collided into the second vehicle, causing damage.

The driver of the second vehicle says it was actually the first driver who failed to stop at the red light. He stated to the NYPD that he had pain in the right side of his body.

The NYPD made no mention of how a vehicle ended up crashing into Bakestone Bakery. Judging by the photos that the street safety group Make McGuinness Safe posted on social media, it doesn’t look like the bakery was damaged. The photos indicate that a gray Volkswagen Passat is the vehicle that ended up on the sidewalk.

Just in 2024, the Volkswagen Passat has racked up four violations for speeding in a school zone.

Screenshot from How’s My Driving NY.

A neighbor shared additional photos with Greenpointers, with the license plate of the other vehicle visible.

In 2020, the driver of the Honda was cited for “failure to stop at a red light.”