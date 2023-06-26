A new bar has joined the Greenpoint fold. Lise & Vito, from Roberta’s alum and Greenpoint local Brittany Myrick, officially opened for business this past weekend.

The stylish bar specializes in natural wine. “Lise & Vito’s natural wine program will focus on small producers from all over the world that work without heavy chemicals and minimal intervention,” we reported in April. “The bar will offer an extensive list of wines by the glass and by the bottle.”





If a wine bar conjures up an image of a sedate and cozy kind of space, think again. Here, the only thing funkier than the wines might just be the decor — the space feels 1980s inspired, with neon lights and bold colors. When we visited on opening night, the small space was packed and had a party atmosphere (is that a disco ball we spotted in the bathroom?)

While not a restaurant, Lise & Vito offers a few small plates. Their current menu features partnerships with local North Brooklyn producers, such as scallops from Greenpoint Fish and Lobster and a country loaf supplied by The Meat Hook.

Lise & Vito is located at 126A Nassau Avenue.

