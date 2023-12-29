Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It was a short work week, with a short newsletter to follow.

A paper litterer hit Huron Street on Christmas morning. Same guy or a new perpetrator? Who knows? Dream Fishing Tackle is leaving their Manhattan Avenue storefront, but not closing for good (thank God!)

Dead Letter No. 9 is closing temporarily for maintenance issues, but it’s unclear when they will reopen. Dump that Christmas tree and help local city parks in the process. Japanese-Cajun fusion spot Kinoko will open next week.

We wrote about nearly every new local business in 2023, but which were our staffers’ personal faves?

We’ve got our Community Cookbook recipe and weekend round-up for you here and here.

Welp, that’s a wrap on 2023, it seems. Have a safe and happy New Year’s Eve celebration!

In and around North Brooklyn

The cause of the devastating Kingsland Avenue fire has been determined.