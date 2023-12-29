Greenpoint’s La Sandwicherie (156 Driggs Ave.) is a French sandwich and coffee shop with a small market of imported French goods. Chef Laurent d’Antonio, known as Chef Lolo, is one of the owners of the shop and the chef.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Chef Lolo has shared his recipe for Onion Soup, which is his own grandmother’s version of the classic dish. Chef Lolo and his grandmother, who is from Nice, France, have added their own personal touches, and now sell the soup at La Sandwicherie.

La Sandwicherie’s Onion Soup

Ingredients

4 yellow onions, sliced

4 multicolored bell peppers, sliced

1/2 liter of Sauvignon Blanc (about 2 cups)

3/4 tablespoon of beef base

5 teaspoons of raw sugar

2 tablespoons of Herbes de Provence

2 tablespoons of flour

1 tablespoon of water

Extra virgin olive oil

Handful of grated Swiss cheese

Handful of croutons

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In a sauté pan, caramelize onions. To do so, first, coat the bottom of the pan with olive oil (about 1 teaspoon per onion) and heat the pan on medium high heat until the oil is shimmering.

Add the onion slices to the pan and stir to coat the onions with the oil.

Add the raw sugar to help with caramelizing.

Cook the onions for 30 minutes to 1 hour or until they turn brown and are caramelized.

After the onions are caramelized, add the beef base and white wine and allow the liquid mixture to come to a boil.

Mix in the flour and water, and add the peppers.

Cook the soup for 45 minutes to 1 hour on low heat.

Stir in the Herbes de Provence toward the end of cooking.

When the soup has finished cooking, transfer it to a small bowl.

Add the handfuls of grated Swiss cheese and croutons on top (just enough to cover the bowl).