As the Christmas season comes to a close, you might be searching for a location to offload your tree. Luckily, you don’t need to look much further than our local parks, as Mulchfest is back for another season!

The time-honored New York tradition kicked off immediately after Christmas Day, allowing New Yorkers to get rid of their tree while helping out the Earth in the process (the trees get turned into wood chips to be used in city parks). Last year, 58,300 trees were recycled.

You can drop off your tree any time during park hours until January 7.

If you’re looking to benefit from the mulch, drop off your tree during Chipping Weekend from January 6 – 7 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and get a bag for free. Note that only Domino Park and McCarren Park will observe Chipping Weekend — McGolrick Park is drop-off only, as noted by the NYC Parks website. Get more details on the NYC Parks’ website here.