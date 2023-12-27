Back in October, Dead Letter No. 9 opened its doors to a unique, immersive experience of connection, conversation, and cocktails at 63 Grand Street, but they’ve already hit an unforeseen snag in the form of building maintenance and will be forced to close on January 1.

After a strong start with a roughly two-month run spearheaded by immersive theater company Roll the Bones (featuring Sleep No More alumni) and Brooklyn restaurateurs Josh Cohen (Hidden Leaf, Lilia, Chez Ma Tante, St. Vitus) and Mark Rancourt (Top Quality, Extra Fancy), the team cited required maintenance to the cocktail lounge, event space, and nightclub as the cause for their upcoming hiatus.

The particular maintenance needed on the space (designed to invoke a retro “dead letter” postal facility and sets like a porch, Joshua Tree camper, and backyard treehouse, plus the CARGO nightclub area) was not specified, but posts assured followers that Dead Letter No. 9 is not over forever, just on pause.

A return date has not yet been announced, but this weekend will feature three final days of programming — the last two experiences on Friday, December 29, and Saturday, December 30; music from resident DJs and electronic music event collective AIONIA on Saturday, and an all-night New Year’s Eve party with live music, a special midnight ritual, and drink specials with freedom to roam the entire space on Sunday, December 31.

Get tickets to the final events and performances here.

