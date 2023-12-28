Get ready to close out 2023 with a fantastic weekend of events in Greenpoint and Williamsburg! Start your weekend with a delightful happy hour at The Cactus Shop on Friday. On Saturday, you can join the community for a meaningful Silent Art Auction at Held Space, benefiting the Greenpoint Community Kitchen, or embrace the snowy spirit at Knowhere Speakeasy with an Après-Ski New Year’s Eve Weekend celebration. Lastly, bid farewell to 2023 with laughter at the New Year’s Eve Comedy Showcase at Old Man Hustle on Sunday, featuring a lineup of talented comedians and a free champagne toast. For a stylish New Year’s Eve celebration, don’t miss Moxy Williamsburg’s event with an all-inclusive ticket, including a premium open bar and access to four unique hotel spaces.

Friday, December 29

Escape to Mexico with Happy Hour at The Cactus Shop

Kick off your Friday evening with a delightful happy hour at The Cactus Shop, a Mexican speakeasy located at 231 Kent Avenue, from 5 PM to 7 PM. Experience the exquisite taste of expertly crafted margaritas, available for just $12. These handcrafted cocktails are made with fresh juices and premium spirits, offering a range of flavors to satisfy your palate. Along with their meticulously crafted cocktails, they serve a mouthwatering street food menu that includes birria tacos, shrimp aguachile, and chicken mole enchiladas. The Cactus Shop’s charming outdoor seating and a curated selection of small handmade gifts create an authentic and unforgettable speakeasy atmosphere.

Reserve a free spot here.

Saturday, December 30

A Silent Art Auction to Support Greenpoint Community Kitchen

Join the community for a meaningful event on Saturday from 4 PM to 7 PM at Held Space (61 Greenpoint Avenue, Ste 309). The Silent Art Auction is a benefit event for the Greenpoint Community Kitchen, a non-profit organization that fosters community health through food rescue projects. Local artists, including Brittany Johnston, Hayley Youngs, Suzanne Saroff, David Phillips, and more, have contributed their fabulous pieces for auction. Attendees can view the artwork, enjoy a drink, and place bids anytime between 4 PM and 7 PM, with bidding closing at 7 PM and artwork pick-up available until 8 PM. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Greenpoint Community Kitchen, making it a wonderful opportunity to support a meaningful cause.

If you can’t attend but still wish to contribute, donations can be made through Venmo @brooklyncommunitykitchen or by volunteering through their website. RSVP is not required, but you can purchase a ticket for donation if you’d like to show your support here.

“Say Cheers” Après-Ski Style at Knowhere Speakeasy

Join fellow snow enthusiasts and locals for an Après-Ski New Year’s Eve Weekend celebration on Saturday, December 30, starting at 7 PM at Knowhere Speakeasy, located at 746 Manhattan Avenue. This event welcomes skiers, snowboarders, and snow lovers to unite in the faux chateau setting of Knowhere, a hidden speakeasy in Greenpoint. Meet Brooklyn friends, plan your upcoming ski trips, and enjoy delicious empanadas and mountain-inspired drinks. DJ Santiago from Argentina will keep the party going all night.

Book your free booth or table on Resy for your group, with no minimums required. Prepare to apres ski and ring in the New Year with a snowy twist! Register here.

Sunday, December 31

Finish the Year Off Strong with A Comedy Showcase at Old Man Hustle

Bid farewell to 2023 with laughter at the New Year’s Eve Comedy Showcase on Sunday from 10 PM to 11:30 PM at the Old Man Hustle (308 Bedford Avenue #Rear). Enjoy a night filled with drinks, laughs, and a free champagne toast! The lineup includes talented comedians like Sam Rubinoff (Comedy Central), Lucie Pohl (Netflix), Derek Drescher (On the Gate), Alex Kayhart (Buzzfeed), and special guests. This Manhattan-style comedy club in the heart of Williamsburg features some of the best comics in NYC, known for their appearances on platforms like Netflix, Amazon, HBO/MAX, Comedy Central, and more.

It’s a 21+ event, and the lineup is subject to change. Tickets are $30 here.

Party The Night Away in 4 Different Rooms at The Moxy

Ring in the New Year in style at Moxy Williamsburg’s New Year’s Eve celebration on Sunday from 9 PM and continuing until 4 AM on New Year’s Day. With an all-inclusive ticket, you’ll enjoy a premium open bar and access to four unique spaces within the hotel: Jolene Sound Room, The Garden, Bar Bedford, and Mesiba. With each room curated by a DJ collective to keep the energy high all night long—it’s sure to be an amazing kick-off to 2024! Open Bar tickets start at $188 here.