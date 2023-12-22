Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We made it to the end of the year! Before we all break for Christmas weekend, we’ve got a few stories for you.

While Christmas is a time for shopping, it’s also a time for giving back. And there’s no shortage of ways to give back locally, especially after last week’s terrible fire on Kingsland Avenue.

A new exhibit in Bell Slip exemplifies the ongoing gentrification debate in Greenpoint. Flooding in Greenpoint and Williamsburg will only worsen (thanks to climate change!). Find out how local elected officials are dealing with it here.

We spoke with the neighbors responsible for some elaborate holiday displays on Franklin and Milton streets.

A new listening bar, Mr. Melo, opens in the former Bar Beau space. Fish Cheeks is coming to Williamsburg. New city council district lines will go into effect at the start of 2024.

Wanna celebrate New Year’s Eve locally but not drop $200 a ticket? We have some ideas for you, as well as our weekend roundup.

Leo will host a cookie bake sale this Saturday, with funds going to NBK Mutual Aid. For more sweet treats, check out this pear doughnut recipe from Fulgurances Laundromat.

And from the Greenpointers team, a very Merry Christmas to you and yours!

In and around North Brooklyn

The last Sunday service at Greenpoint Library was commemorated with a candlelight vigil.

Park Church Co-op supporters are in the market for a Christmas miracle.

Brooklyn Magazine checked out Cecily