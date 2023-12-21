Ah, New Year’s Eve. Some people salivate over the thought of a fancy pre-fixe dinner, while others opt to stay in and deal with their existential angst at home. But what if you fall somewhere in the middle? You’d like to go out but don’t really feel like dropping $200 for a ticket. For these folks, we’ve got you covered, too.

We’ll also be updating this list as we learn more.

Black Rabbit (91 Greenpoint Ave)

Details are limited, but cozy trivia hub Black Rabbit shared a flyer on Instagram, promising a free toast, plus hats and noisemakers—DM or email brabbitbar@gmail.com to reserve.

The exterior of Black Rabbit (91 Greenpoint Avenue). Image via @blackrabbitbar/Instagram

Common Mollies (46 Bushwick Ave)

Williamsburg bar Common Mollies is also throwing a New Year’s Eve bash. Tickets, which are $25 presale and $35 at the door, include a free drink, champagne toast, and confetti blast.

The Drift (579 Meeker Ave)

The Drift might be throwing a no-cover-charge kind of party, but they’re not skimping on the fun, promising “a night of cheap drinks and nostalgia.” DJ Maxelle Talena will be spinning, and JJ’s Southern Vegan will be on hand serving up chicken fried hen-of-the-woods sandwiches.

v

The Drift. Photo via Instagram

The Last Call (588 Grand St)

To celebrate one year of operation, Japanese dive bar The Last Call will host a free New Year’s Eve bash (that’s with RSVP, there will be a $10 cover charge after 10 p.m.) Alex McCracken, SKIMBIONIC, and Joon will be manning those turntables — expect some disco grooves.

Nicky’s Unisex (90 South 4th Street)

The bar is offering a no-cover dance party featuring DJ John Bohannon.

The Palace (206 Nassau Ave)

If you’re looking to start celebrating early in the day, the Palace might be the place for you. From 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.

SH NY Space (85 N. 15th St)

Dancing and drinking isn’t your thing. That’s cool. A different kind of party experience in Williamsburg might be for you. SH NY Space, a community center operating out of San Damiano Mission Catholic Church, will host a low-key gathering. “Bring a dish to share that represents your country or something that you love to cook and let’s celebrate!” says the listing. “During the event we will practice different languages, make friends, play games, sing songs, share a prayer for those who wish, and have fun.”

Saint Vitus (1120 Manhattan Ave)

The metal venue and bar is known for hosting fun dance nights throughout the year. For New Year’s Eve, they’re offering a special iteration of their regular San Junipero Retrowave Party. What does that mean? According to the event listing:

“This party is for fans of Phil Collins drum-fills, Hotline Miami, movies such as Drive, Blade Runner, Tron, almost any movies by John Hughes, and musical artists such as Kavinsky, Miami Nights 1984, Lifelike, Mitch Murder, Robert Parker, The Midnight, Timecop 1983, Garth Knight, 80s synth, italo disco and all things retro.”

Tickets are on sale now for $19.67. Get ’em while they’re hot!

The Woods (48 South 4th St)

Long-standing Williamsburg nightlife hub will host “the ultimate NYE dance party,” according to Instagram. $10 tickets will be available at the door, with some limited presale options. Rebel Army and Danymane will perform.