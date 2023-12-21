This Christmas weekend in our festive neighborhood, experience a diverse array of events, whether enchanting candlelight concerts are your vibe or exploring the artistic extravaganza of the Road to Artel Fest. Indulge in holiday cheer with a high tea, immerse yourself in live flamenco and guitar, embrace creativity at a therapeutic art class, or join a lively evening at Bing-Hoe: Trans-Queen Bingo Chaos. Luckily for us, Greenpoint and Williamsburg have all of the Christmas weekend entertainment covered.

Friday, December 22

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer at The Opera House

Experience the enchantment of live music like never before at Candlelight Concerts in NYC. Head to the The Opera House on Friday for an evening of Hans Zimmer’s iconic scores and epic soundtracks, all bathed in the warm glow of candlelight. Choose from 6:30 PM or 9 PM showtimes, and arrive 45 minutes before. This captivating performance by the Highline String Quartet features timeless compositions from films like The Lion King, The Dark Knight, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Suitable for ages eight and up, with ADA-compliant accessibility, it’s a magical night for all.

Tickets start at $35 on Fever.

Join the Excitement: Road to Artel Fest, Winter Edition

Get ready for the return of the New York City Artel Fest with a special seasonal edition, the “Road to Artel Fest – Winter Edition,” happening this Friday at 119 North 1st Street. ARTEL, short for “Art Everyone Loves,” is a welcoming community that unites artists of all kinds to share their talents. Emphasizing local artists and emerging talents, ARTEL provides a safe space for art enthusiasts to come together. Join in this Friday in Williamsburg for a fantastic showcase featuring over 100 works from some of New York’s best artist vendors and performers and a slew of surprises.

Tickets start at $10 here.

v

Saturday, December 23

Get in the Festive Spirit with High Tea at Arlo Williamsburg Hotel

Get into the festive spirit the NYC way with Arlo Williamsburg‘s Holiday High Tea. On Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 4 PM, enjoy a delightful selection of classic teas such as Earl Grey Crème and Green Tea Sencha, perfectly paired with both sweet and savory treats like foie gras tartine and salted apple galette. Warm up with your loved ones at Arlo Williamsburg for $65 per person, with an option to add some sparkle for an extra $14. Join the holiday magic on Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, December 24.

Reserve via Open Table.

Courtesy of Arlo Williamsburg.

Live Flamenco & Guitar at St Mazie

Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of live flamenco with guitarist Ian Banks and some of New York’s finest flamenco performers at St Mazie Bar and Supper Club on Saturday from 10 PM to 12:30 AM. This rare opportunity promises an unforgettable night of live flamenco music and dance. If the event is sold out on Eventbrite, feel free to email the team at stmazie@gmail.com, as they may still be able to find a table for you.

Please note that there is a minimum order of $35 per person for the night in addition to the admission—tickets $18 here.

Sunday, December 24

Explore Therapeutic Art: Private Class at gnA Studios

Indulge in art’s soothing and therapeutic power at your own pace with gnA Studios‘ Private Therapeutic Art Class on Sunday from 6 PM to 8 PM. Immerse yourself in a calming environment as you unleash your creativity and nurture your mental well-being. Whether you prefer hand-building ceramics or painting with watercolors or acrylics, this private class is your opportunity to craft not just art but a sanctuary for your soul. Clear your mind and experience the therapeutic benefits of artistic expression in a serene setting.

Tickets are $45 here.

Experience Bing-Hoe: Trans-Queen Bingo Chaos with Glace Chase at The Rosemont

Join the hilariously outrageous Trans-Queen icon, Glace Chase, at The Rosemont on Sunday for a night of Bing-Hoe: Real sl*tty bingo, prizes, cash, and pure CHAOS! Starting at 7 PM, it’s the perfect way to unwind and add some fun to your holiday weekend. Win everything from naughty toys to vintage magazines and more from Glace’s mysterious prize vault. Plus, you can snag a $50 gift voucher grand prize! The action kicks off at 7:30 PM, and don’t miss out on the Happy Hour until 8 PM. Glace Chase, a star of the stage and screen, promises an unforgettable evening filled with laughter and surprises. Free registration is here.