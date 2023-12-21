Who doesn’t love cookies? I’m literally eating one right now as I type (shoutout to Ovenly’s hot chocolate cookie, you helped keep me sane this year).

Lupe Bakehouse, a Ridgewood-based pop-up by Stacey Kane and Gianfranco Villar, will set up shop at Leo (123 Havemeyer St.) for this Saturday only. They’ll be joined by another pop-up, Apollo Bagels, which is a spin-off from Leo. Leo, which first opened in 2019, specializes in sourdough pizzas.

Options include chocolate chunk, ginger molasses, caramel apple, corn thumbprint, and chocolate peppermint. Proceeds go to North Brooklyn Mutual Aid.

The bake sale starts at 9 a.m. And, if what Eater says is true and bakery pop-ups are the new It Place to Be, we suggest you get there early.