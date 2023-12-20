New York City Council district lines are about to change, starting on January 1, 2024. While most of Greenpoint and Williamsburg remain intact for District 33, represented by Council Member Lincoln Restler, small portions will now shift into different districts.

“Sadly, District 33 will no longer include our seven NYCHA developments: Wyckoff Gardens, Gowanus Houses, 572-574 Warren Street, Independence Towers, Taylor Wythe, Jonathan Williams, and Berry-South 9th and the adjacent communities,” Restler wrote in an email to constituents.

“We’ve tried our best to prioritize the needs of NYCHA communities, and are deeply proud of the renovations that are now underway of community centers, lighting systems, and thousands of apartments. I’ve loved working with tenant leaders and residents across each of these seven developments and neighboring areas, and our office will always be in their corner,” the email continued.

District 33 loses the yellow shaded parts next year. Image via Redistricting and You website.

Council Member Shahana Hanif’s district now includes more of Boerum Hill, and Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez’s includes more of Williamsburg.

And lest you think that we’ve seen the last of redistricting in our neck of the woods, think again. You might remember the big kerfuffle surrounding the state’s redistricting process in 2022 (we got shuffled around a bit but ultimately ended up in a district represented by Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez). In response to that, the New York State Court of Appeals recently ruled that the state needed to redraw its congressional boundaries again, throwing out a map created by a special master last year.

