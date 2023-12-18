We’re deep into the holiday season now, and what better way to spread holiday cheer than by lending a helping hand to those in need. Below are a few local efforts to give back (some are time sensitive, just FYI).

Helping families displaced by fire

A massive fire tore through 137 Kingsland Avenue and surrounding buildings early last Friday morning, displacing several neighbors in the process. Friends and family have set up GoFundMe campaigns to help those without a home for the holidays (some residents only escaped with the clothes on their back). Here are four:

Cusumano family

Ortiz-Collado family

Nydegger family

Sherry Wasserman

Winter coat drive at Bushwick Country Club

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid and Assemblymember Emily Gallagher have teamed up to sponsor a winter coat drive happening at Bushwick Country Club, from now until January 7. The 608 Grand Street bar will be accepting clean coats that will go towards newly arrived asylum seekers. A drop-off gets you a free shot and an entry into a gift card raffle.

New York Cares coat drive

The non-profit New York Cares is hosting a coat drive throughout all of New York City. Two local establishments, Cutshop (191 Nassau Ave) and Sunnyside Medical Dispensary (178 North 4 Street) are serving as drop-off locations. Get more details, including hours, here.

Toy drive at Council Member Lincoln Restler’s office

While the collection site is outside of Greenpointers’ geographic boundaries, an effort from a local elected official deserves a mention. Restler’s office has teamed up with Spread Love Brooklyn and the Service Collective and are asking for unwrapped, new or unused toys and books for kids ages 0-18. Gifts will be distributed to children in need in NYCHA developments. Bring your donations to 410 Atlantic Avenue until December 20.