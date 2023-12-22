Greenpoint’s Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) is a distinguished dining destination known for decadent tasting menus and a rotating repertoire of resident chefs from all over the world.

Last month, Fulgurances Laundromat welcomed a new resident chef, Émile Desmet, who was the former Executive Chef at Paris’ Le Chateaubriand.

Chef Émile Desmet. Photo: Virgile Castro

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Chef Desmet has shared his recipe for pear doughnuts, perhaps the perfect dessert to serve for the upcoming holidays.

See how to make Fulgurances’ pear doughnut dessert below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Fulgurances’ pear doughnut. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

Fulgurances’ Pear Doughnut

v

Ingredients

1 average size pear

2 whole eggs

2 1/2 tablespoons of sugar (30 grams)

3 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract (15 grams)

2 cups of flour (250 grams)

1 3/4 teaspoons of baking soda (8 grams)

1 cup of milk (225 milliliters)

Zest of 1 lemon

Directions

Peel pear completely. Cut the peeled pear into rings (5 to 7 per pear). Take out the center with a ring mold or apple skewer to make a hole in the middle like a doughnut.

(You can keep the pear rings in lemon juice to avoid oxidation while making the batter.)