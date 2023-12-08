Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

The holiday season is in full swing, which means roundups galore. Where to get a festive drink? Who has the best latkes? Who’s open on Christmas? We did all the digging so you can sit back and enjoy.

A local group of carolers will spread holiday cheer around the neighborhood this weekend (including this Sunday at our Greenpointers Holiday Market, 67 West Street). If, for some reason, you’re unable to find a gift at our market, we have some other unique options to consider.

Fabbrica, an Italian restaurant in Williamsburg, abruptly closed after ten years. The popular Gotham Burger Social Club just set up shop at Threes Brewing. The new Himalayas Newa Cafe on McGuinness Boulevard offers Nepali cuisine.

A pro-Palestine protest ended up on the Williamsburg Bridge. The owner of 200 Kent Avenue, on which Trader Joe’s is located, is facing foreclosure.

v

A very sad story — a moped driver was killed by a truck at Greenpoint Avenue and Kingsland Avenue.

There are only a few days left to bid on some great items at the PS 34 auction. A Make McGuinness Safe activist penned an op-ed about what the current compromised redesign lacks. A new theatrical experience, event space, and bar all wrapped into one — meet Dead Letter No. 9 in Williamsburg.

As always, we have our Community Cookbook recipe and weekend roundup.

In and around North Brooklyn

A look into some East Williamsburg rent strikes.

Park Church Co-op supporters are getting closer and closer to achieving their goal of reclaiming the community space.