The winter auction for local elementary school PS 34 is now live!

From now until Sunday, December 10, you can bid on over 500 great items and experiences from local businesses. Things up for grabs include the very trendy BAGGU shoulder bag from Driggs Mercantile, gift cards from restaurants like Amami, Baker’s Dozen, El Born, The Esters, Oxomoco, and Pierozek, music lessons, yoga classes, and so much more.

“Every year, the PS 34 PTA raises funds to provide enrichment programs, support teachers and staff, and enhance the educational experience and environment at PS34 for our kids,” the auction’s website reads.

Families at the school can also bid on fun experiences, like lunch with favorite teachers, being the principal for the day, and a pizza party.

During a time when city government faces budget cuts across all agencies, the Department of Education has been no exception, so your support is more crucial than ever.

v