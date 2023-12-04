Feeling Grinchy? A slew of local spots are ready to get you in the holiday spirit (or at least sipping holiday spirits).

Several of North Brooklyn’s local establishments have already gone all out decking their halls. You’ll find over-the-top decorations, holiday-themed cocktails, seasonal snacks, special events, and festive fêtes. Plus, there are a few fun new additions this year.

Here is the 2023 list of merry and magical North Brooklyn bars and restaurants.

Our Bar

Our Bar’s Grinchmas holiday pop-up. Photo: Our Bar

Our Bar, the after-hours drinking destination at Elĕva Café (7 Bell Slip), is filled with holiday spirit.

“We have transformed the entire cafe into Grinchmas for the season,” the owner and Greenpoint local Guinevere told Greenpointers. “We now have a very vibrant and GREEN holiday season ahead.”

In addition to the festive decor, Our Bar is offering a full lineup of (holiday) spirits. Limited edition drinks include “The Grinch Steals Greenpoint” which is a matcha minty shochu-based cocktail, “Espresso Mint-ini,” “Mistletoe Mule,” and Guinevere’s favorite hot drink, “Tipsy Chai.”

Food this month will include goat cheese stuffed dates roasted with pecans and rosemary, Grinchy green deviled eggs, charcuterie boards, and a rotation of creative grilled cheese sandwiches including the owner’s favorite with artichoke and spinach dip.

Visit Our Bar’s Grinchmas transformation on Fridays from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. The possibility of extended hours may be in the bar’s future, according to Guinevere, so stay tuned.

Grimm

Grimm’s taproom, decked our of the holidays. Photo: Grimm

The building that houses Grimm Artisanal Ales, Physica wine bar, and Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza (990 Metropolitan Ave.), is another local spot that will get you into the holiday spirit.

Owners and husband-wife team Lauren and Joe Grimm have made sure every corner of the taproom to the roof is fully outfitted with festivity. There’s garland and lights, wreaths along the walls, decorative candy canes, silver tinsel and oversized wrapped presents.

Grimm is also offering holiday workshops like a wreath making class on December 5, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. and a cookie class on December 19, 7 p.m – 9 p.m.

Madeline’s

Madline’s Advent Calendar. Photo: Madeline’s

Madeline’s (113 Franklin St.), recently opened in the space that used to house local favorite Ramona and is offering a unique way to celebrate the holiday season.

Madeline’s Advent Calendar feature a new festive cocktail special everyday Wednesday through Friday from December 1 to December 24. On Instagram Madeline’s wrote, “Anyone ambitious enough to make their way through the whole calendar will have a special prize waiting for them at the end.”

The Advent Calendar culminates on December 24 during Madeline’s ugly sweater party where they will severe house-aged eggnog.

Thief

Miracle on Union pop-up at Thief. Photo: Thief

Local pub Thief (595 Union Ave.), has undergone its annual transformation into the festive holiday pop-up called Miracle On Union.

Miracle on Union’s holiday menu includes a delicious selection of holiday-themed cocktails like the Christmapolitan and festive shots like the Naughty Shot which is cinnamon bourbon, and the Nice Shot which is peppermint chocolate rum.

The Springs

The holiday pop-up at The Springs.

The Ho Ho Holiday Lounge at The Springs (224 Franklin St.) is already in full swing, running from November 24 to January 1.

Every year, the local bar and restaurant completely transforms itself into a magical wonderland with every corner of the property festively decorated. Lights are draped throughout the space and virtual fireplaces make it feel extra cozy.

An entire list of holiday-themed cocktails awaits, including hot ones like A Peanuts Christmas Special, slushies like the Frozen Peppermint Latte, and a peppermint shot. There are also non-alcoholic options like the Pear Tree with pear puree, ginger syrup, soda, nutmeg, and pear garnish.

Don’t miss free photos with Santa on December 8 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. with beloved local Greg of Greg’s Trees, who is selling trees at The Springs all season.

The Springs is also hosting other festive events like Christmas karaoke on December 7 at 9 p.m., a Christmas pajama party on December 8 at 11 p.m., a naughty holiday burlesque show on December 14 at 9 p.m., and an ugly sweater party on December 15.

Sunday in Brooklyn

Seasonal sips from Snowday in Brooklyn. Photo: Sunday in Brooklyn

Sunday in Brooklyn (68 South 2nd St.) hosts an annual après ski-style holiday pop up called “Snowday in Brooklyn,” which started on November 16 and runs through January 1 every night starting at 6 p.m.

The restaurant is gorgeously decorated with “over-the-top” decor and cozy blankets. The Snowday menu offers seasonal drinks like the Dark n’ Snowy with dark rum, Branca Menta amaro, Nigori sake, spiced almond milk, and nutmeg. Additons to the food menu include wintery bites like cheese fondue and French onion soup.

Sunday in Brooklyn said that they “strongly encourage reservations” which can be made through Resy, but will still hold some tables for walk-ins.

Westlight

A chalet at Westlight’s Winter Village. Photo: Westlight

The Winter Village at Westlight (111 North 12th St.) is returning on December 13. On the William Vale hotel’s rooftop, the Winter Village offers one of the most unique seasonal pop-ups in North Brooklyn, complete with an ice skating rink.

The hotel’s Vale Rink is surrounded by cozy heated chalets made up mostly of windows that offer skyline views. Guests that book the chalets can enjoy special seasonal drinks and food, plus the regular menu of small and large bites.