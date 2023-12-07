Get ready for an exciting weekend in the neighborhood! From an immersive artistic experience at the Second Annual 100 Sutton Holiday Party on Friday, featuring live music, DJ sets, and captivating exhibitions, to a delightful kids’ craft event making winter ornaments at Brooklyn Global Prep on Saturday. On the same day, dive into the world of holography at “The Art of the Looking Glass” workshop, exploring 3D art and design. Then, on Sunday, unleash your creativity at Boris & Horton’s Sketching Class, or get your laugh fix at “Stand-Up Magic” at The Gutter, a unique comedy magic show that promises an unforgettable night of wonder and laughter.

But, of course, the most exciting event of the weekend is undoubtedly our Greenpointers Holiday Market!

The Greenpointers Holiday Market is back, and this year’s event is extra special as we celebrate a decade of festive magic inside the magnificent Greenpoint Loft (67 West St, 5th Fl). Join us under the rustic wooden beams with breathtaking views of the NYC Skyline as we bring this historic space to life with over 70 carefully curated vendors showcasing the best of Brooklyn’s local creations for your holiday shopping delight.

Friday, December 8

Kick Off The Holidays at Sutton Studios Festive Party

Get ready to immerse yourself in a night of artistic wonder at the Second Annual 100 Sutton Holiday Party! This event, hosted by Sutton Studios, invites you to explore their expansive creative space. Step into a world of sound, lights, digital art, photography, and projections as you wander through the studios, cyclorama spaces, private theater, and more, spanning 7,500 sq. ft. Enjoy live music, DJ sets, and an open bar featuring beer and wine from 7:30–9 p.m., along with delectable bites sponsored by Williamsburg Pizza. This soirée is not just a party; it’s an opportunity to connect with industry veterans, creatives, and working artists. Plus, you can marvel at the exhibitions from over 20 visual artists, curated in collaboration with 4ArtPartners.

Free registration here.

Saturday, December 9

Make Winter Holiday Ornaments with the Kids at Brooklyn Global Prep

Get ready for a delightful day of creativity and holiday spirit at Brooklyn Global Prep this Saturday, December 9! Kids aged 2 to 7 and their siblings and friends are invited to participate in a special in-person event. They can explore their artistic talents from 10:00 to 11:30 am by crafting beautiful winter ornaments. Registration is a breeze, either through Eventbrite or by emailing admissions@brooklynglobalprep.com. Your child will have access to all the art supplies, craft materials, and tasty snacks they need to make this holiday season extra special. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity for your little ones to shine as budding artists!

Tickets $10 here.

The Art of the Looking Glass Holographic Workshop

Immerse yourself in the world of holography at “The Art of the Looking Glass,” a free workshop presented by the Greenpoint Film Festival in partnership with ELM Foundation and Looking Glass. Led by digital holography pioneer Jake Adams, this workshop is designed to enhance the skills of aspiring 3D artists and designers. Over three intensive segments, you’ll delve into holographic display technology, from Unity basics to advanced content creation using software like Blender and Autodesk Maya. Whether you’re a 3D enthusiast or a tech hobbyist, this workshop is your ticket to the forefront of digital art innovation.

Reserve your spot now to be part of this event and expand your creative horizons in the world of holography! Free registration here.

Sunday, December 10

Join Hanbenz Art for a Sketch Class at Boris & Horton

Discover your inner artist this Sunday at Boris & Horton’s Sketching Class with featured artist Hannah from Hanbenz Art. This class is located at 510 Driggs Avenue and is open to all skill levels and dog lovers alike. Join Hannah as she guides you through the basics of sketching, from iconic New York buildings to capturing the bustling city’s movement and even the art of drawing dogs. All necessary supplies will be provided, so come and unleash your creativity at this fun and inclusive event!

Tickets are $23 here.

Get Your Laugh Fix with Stand-Up Magic at The Gutter

Get ready for an evening of wonder and laughter at “Stand-Up Magic” this Sunday at The Gutter. Hosted by Tess Tregellas (Betches Media, Spicey Medley, My Life as a Rom-Com), this unique comedy magic show offers a fantastic lineup of New York’s top magicians, featuring talents from Speakeasy Magick to America’s Got Talent and Penn and Teller: Fool Us. No need to break the bank or plan months ahead—gather your friends and head over. The Gutter, a Williamsburg bar with bowling, sets the stage for an unforgettable night where drinks flow freely and magic leaves you mind-blown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. Don’t miss out; get your tickets early, as this show tends to sell out fast!

Tickets are $20 here.