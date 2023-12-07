This is a developing story that we will update as we learn more information.

A sad story out of Greenpoint this morning.

Greenpointers has learned that a moped driver was killed after being hit by a truck around 7 a.m. at Greenpoint Avenue and Kingsland Avenue. The moped driver is still unidentified.

The NYPD confirmed to us that a truck struck the moped driver while making a right turn onto Greenpoint Avenue, as the moped driver attempted to make the same turn. The 58-year-old male truck driver, also still unidentified, remained on the scene. The moped driver was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

This is not the only fatality that Kingsland Avenue has seen this year. Longtime Cooper Park Houses resident Agustina Muniz was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg this past August.

