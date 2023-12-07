This is a developing story that we will update as we learn more information.
A sad story out of Greenpoint this morning.
Greenpointers has learned that a moped driver was killed after being hit by a truck around 7 a.m. at Greenpoint Avenue and Kingsland Avenue. The moped driver is still unidentified.
The NYPD confirmed to us that a truck struck the moped driver while making a right turn onto Greenpoint Avenue, as the moped driver attempted to make the same turn. The 58-year-old male truck driver, also still unidentified, remained on the scene. The moped driver was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.
This is not the only fatality that Kingsland Avenue has seen this year. Longtime Cooper Park Houses resident Agustina Muniz was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg this past August.
Small but important correction.
You write “a truck struck the moped driver”.
I suggest updating this to “a truck driver struck the moped driver”, unless the truck was driving itself?
Marcus, do you drive trucks? Rhetorical question. Of course you don’t. The story could be “moped driver struck truck”. The right side of a truck is the most dangerous place to be, especially while turning. That’s the problem with these mopeds and bike lanes in industrial areas… lots of trucks dodging unskilled, unlicensed bikers and mostly unlicensed moped drivers. Sit at a stop sign anywhere in Greenpoint for 2 hours during the day and you’ll see at least 10 mopeds and bikes blowing stop signs, lights, and riding in traffic and on the wrong side of the street. Could the truck driver be at fault? Of course, but I doubt it.
