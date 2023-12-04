Williamsburg’s modern Italian restaurant Fabbrica (44 North 6th St.) has closed permanently after serving the neighborhood for 10 years. The last day of service was Sunday, December 3.

Fabbrica’s closure was very abrupt and unexpected, coming only one week after the restaurant received a letter A from the city’s health department.

Fabbrica’s Instagram post revealing their A letter. Photo: Fabbrica

On Instagram, the Italian restaurant explained that the closure was due to the sudden loss of their lease. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Fabbrica has unexpectedly lost its lease, and will be forced to close the business,” the post said.

“After a glorious 10-year run Fabbrica will permanently close its doors Sunday, Dec 3rd, after the dinner service. We want to thank our amazing, dedicated, loyal staff members and all the customers who supported our small business during all these years, also throughout difficult, unprecedented times.”

Fabbrica’s Instagram post ended on a bittersweet note with, “It was a joy and a privilege to be part of this vibrant community. We will cherish forever all the beautiful memories we contributed to create.”

Pizza and pasta from Fabbrica. Photo: Fabbrica

Fabbrica also noted that all of the restaurant’s furniture, including tables, chairs, and kitchen equipment are for sale. You can purchase items at this link.