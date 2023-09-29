Ashbox Cafe (1154 Manhattan Ave.) is a quaint jewel box on a quiet street that serves healthy Japanese-inspired fare. Yoko Kubo, the sole proprietor, chef, and server at the small restaurant, offers a mix of Asian fusion dishes for breakfast and lunch with new specials almost every day.

This week, Kubo has shared her recipe for Crispy Karaage Chicken, which she deep-fries twice to make it extra crispy. See how to make Ashbox Cafe’s Crispy Karaage Chicken below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Ashbox Cafe’s Crispy Karaage Chicken

Ingredients

7 ounces (or 200 grams) of chicken thighs

Salt and pepper

1 clove of garlic, grated

2 cups of sunflower oil

1 cup of potato starch



Directions