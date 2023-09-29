Ashbox Cafe (1154 Manhattan Ave.) is a quaint jewel box on a quiet street that serves healthy Japanese-inspired fare. Yoko Kubo, the sole proprietor, chef, and server at the small restaurant, offers a mix of Asian fusion dishes for breakfast and lunch with new specials almost every day.
This week, Kubo has shared her recipe for Crispy Karaage Chicken, which she deep-fries twice to make it extra crispy. See how to make Ashbox Cafe’s Crispy Karaage Chicken below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Ashbox Cafe’s Crispy Karaage Chicken
Ingredients
7 ounces (or 200 grams) of chicken thighs
Salt and pepper
1 clove of garlic, grated
2 cups of sunflower oil
1 cup of potato starch
Directions
- Remove excess fat from chicken thighs and cut into pieces.
- Sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper.
- Add grated garlic and mix well.
- Put potato starch all over the chicken and let it sit for 10-15 minutes.
- While the chicken is sitting, heat up the oil to 350 F.
- Deep fry the chicken thighs for 3 minutes.
- Take the chicken out of the oil.
- Deep fry the thighs again for 1-2 minutes (or until you feel the crispness with a utensil).