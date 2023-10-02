Sunday, December 10th (1-7PM) the annual Greenpointers Holiday Market is BACK for its 10th year since debuting inside the beautiful Greenpoint Loft (67 West St, 5th Fl).

Over the years, the seasonal Greenpointers markets has brought our community together to celebrate local talent and support indie artisans and small businesses. And we’re going to pull all the stops to make this landmark year extra special – You can expect music, art installation, cozy cocktails, and of course unique high quality shopping plus more!

And that’s where you come in – Are you an indie creative crafter, food seller, jewelry maker, ceramicist, artist? Do you have unique, handmade goods and/or items of the upcycled/recycled variety? Do you have a small local business and want to get your product in front of thousands of shoppers? If so, we invite you to apply to be a vendor and join us!

Over 8k shoppers waited on line outside the building to enter our Holiday Market last year Support our Writer’s Fund! Greenpointers enjoying the live music (Photo: Julia Moak) Evergreenpoint Carolers. (Photo: Julia Moak)

We are accepting applications on a rolling basis, so the sooner you sign up, the better chance you have of securing a spot.

If you are interested in participating as an activity or playing music at the event, please email us at events@greenpointers.com.

A LOOK BACK…

Before you go, take a moment to look back at some photos from our very first market inside the Greenpoint Loft back in 2013!

We can’t wait to see you there!