Williamsburg’s Ensenada (168 Borinquen Pl.) recently extended its weekend hours to include Sunday. The local seafood-focused Mexican spot, with a Michelin Guide mention, now serves lunch on both Saturday and Sunday from noon – 3 p.m.

Ensenada’s lunch menu highlights include the chilaquiles de camarones, tacos de pescado, and tacos de camaron, plus two vegetarian versions including the chilaquiles verdes and the tacos de coliflor.

Ensenada’s happy hour has also been extended to include both Saturday and Sunday noon – 3 p.m., in addition to Tuesday through Saturday 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Happy hour specials include $2 off tacos and draft beer, $4 off chips and salsa and a beer and shot combo, $5 off ceviche, margaritas, and micheladas, and the house mezcal for $7.

Ensenada’s owner Bryce David and the restaurant’s bar manager Shimmy Mangubat have shared the recipe for one of Ensenada’s happy hour highlights, the michelada. Learn how to make Ensenada’s michelada below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Ensenada’s Michelada

Ingredients

4 ounces of Cholula chipotle hot sauce

.5 ounce of Maggi seasoning

.5 ounce of Tabasco sauce

1 bottle of light beer, preferably Modelo Especial or Pacifico

1 teaspoon of salt or Tajin seasoning (for glass rim)

Directions