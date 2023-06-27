Despite the touch-and-go weather forecast for last weekend’s Open Air Fair, it hasn’t dampened our spirits. And this weekend will be back in full swing at 2 Noble St. with festivities from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to prove that the best July 4th weekend plans include staying local.

But before we jump into what’s in store for this weekend, let’s take a photographic trip down memory lane to revisit this past weekend’s fair spotlighting Pride and vegan food.



















From last summer’s Open Air Fair

Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2, the Open Air Fair will have a little something for everyone, from foodies to classic car enthusiasts. On July 1, celebrate the world of custom café racer motorcycles. On July 2, we’re bringing back the NYCars & Coffee rare car show with tunes spun by DJ Riobama from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

And, as always, there will be no shortage of delicious food on the waterfront to keep you full, including real-deal NYC fusion from “Holy Smokes” — melt-in-your-mouth, slow-smoked BBQ like roasted pork shoulder, whole chickens, and burgers served with authentic Puerto Rican dishes like rice and beans and pasteles. (There will also be no shortage of artisan vendors and vintage purveyors to keep your wallet light.)

For an extra treat, the weekend will be extended into a special mini-market from 12 to 9 p.m. alongside Skyline Drive-in‘s 4th of July firework viewing party (and Back to the Future screening; tickets available here) next door — so if you’re a vendor or creator, there’s no better weekend to get some face time with thousands of visitors! Scroll for more vendor call details below.

BECOME A VENDOR!

We’re hosting the fair every weekend until September 24 and are looking for the most talented makers, food purveyors, artists, and designers to join us! Just sign up here!