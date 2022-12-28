Williamsburg’s newest fast-casual restaurant, Glizzy’s (390 Metropolitan Ave.), sells one thing: hot dogs. But if you’re up at 2 a.m. with a craving for Chinese while your friend wants Italian, Glizzy’s might be the perfect solution as the menu features a wide variety of flavors.

The exterior of Glizzy’s, waiting to open in Williamsburg. Photo: Glizzy’s

North Brooklyn got its first taste of Glizzy’s, named after a D.C. slang term for hot dogs, at a Bushwick block party in late August. Ever since, the hot dog company has been working on its Metropolitan Avenue space, preparing for months for the December 17 opening.

Johnny Huynh, founder and co-owner of Glizzy’s, told Greenpointers that his goal is “to bring back hot dogs to Brooklyn, and New York in general.”

Glizzy’s small storefront is anchored by a silver metallic counter that looks very similar to the city’s old-school hot dog carts. “The whole theme is supposed to represent the NYC cart that we were all used to growing up,” Huynh said.

Unlike New York’s classic hot dog carts, Glizzy’s features an eclectic variety of toppings, pulling ingredients from multiple types of cuisines. Huynh told Greenpointers that Glizzy’s 11 hot dog combinations “makes ordering easier.” But if you’re into different types of food, like most New Yorkers, you’ll want to try more than one dog.

Several different flavor combinations at Glizzy’s. Photo: Glizzy’s

Glizzy’s menu kicks off with the “N.Y. Classic” that includes onions in red sauce, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard. Next, there’s a dog called “Houston, We Have A Problem” with smoked brisket chili, chopped and fried onions, and a cheddar cheese sauce.

The “OG Lucy’s” is a nod to Huynh’s Vietnamese restaurant and has cucumber, cilantro, basil, mayo, pickled carrots, hoisin, and sriracha. Next up is the “Mr. Lee” with kimchi, scallions, furikake, fried garlic, Korean BBQ sauce, and sesame oil.

“The Ocky” is halal and includes chopped onions, tomatoes, harissa, and yogurt sauce, while the “Phil Me Up” contains potato salad, scallions, furikake, and curry ranch dressing.

One of the most popular menu items is the “Sean Paul” with jerked smoked brisket, coleslaw, and Mike’s Hot Honey. The “Fuhgeddaboudit” has crushed garlic breadcrumbs, shredded mozzarella, and pizza sauce.

The Chinatown hot dog at Glizzy’s. Photo: Glizzy’s

The “Chinatown” comes with cucumber, chili crisp, cilantro, fried shallots, scallions, and mapo sauce. “The Metroline” includes chopped onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, and salsa verde. Lastly, the “Yammyy” includes chili, bacon, and tomatoes.

If these signature items are not exactly what you’re looking for, you can create your own combination. “People like how you can just build a hot dog any way you want it with our toppings and sauces,” Huynh said.

The hot dogs range in price from $6 to $9, but, you can also get a plain hot dog for only $3. Huynh called the plain dog “affordable for everyone” and said that the “high school kids love it.”

Glizzy’s is open Sunday through Wednesday noon to midnight and Thursday through Saturday noon to 3 a.m.