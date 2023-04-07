Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

With the confluence of Passover, Easter, and Ramadan this week, we’re wishing everyone who is observing something a festive and peaceful holiday. For those not celebrating a religious holiday, let’s celebrate the beautiful flowers popping up all around our neighborhood.

Summer is just around the corner, which means if you have kiddos, it’s time to start thinking about local day camps.

Seven Wonders Collective closed its Franklin Street storefront, but still has two other locations to visit. The rats are absolutely going to hate this announcement, but the City’s Health Department has been hosting “Rat Academy” workshops designed to keep the creepy crawlers away.

Last week, we reported that Kingsland Avenue bar One Stop would be closing, but good news, it’s actually rebranding into a queer Irish pub called Mary’s. Small chain Bondi Sushi recently opened in Williamsburg.

Far right protestors showed up to a drag story hour at Marsha P. Johnson State Park, but luckily, counter protestors met them in full force. Greenpoint Library just won a city-wide design contest. Faurschou is hosting a new Yoko Ono exhibit.

Check out our latest weekend roundup, Community Cookbook recipe, and Behind the Toque with the executive chef at Madre, John Turnbull.

In and around North Brooklyn

National Grid officially withdrew its application for two new gas vaporizers.

NY 1 named Community Board 1 member William Vega as their “New Yorker of the Week”

Thanks to over 800 raffle buyers, we raised enough money to cover our costs for almost 2 months! 100% goes towards paying our editorial staff and writers.

Congrats to the winners!

Maria Valentine, Ally Cody, Hallie Ban, Safia Razzuqi, Arianna Heintz, Danielle Franco, Nina Pincus, Sooyoung Kim, Vanessa Gattinella, Billy Kidd, Craig Greenberg, Michael Mitchell, Jonathan Manoles, Richard Salmon, Ayn Sionas, Andrew Ulmer, Joseph Kupiec, Nathan Jordan, Matt Jackson, Rebecca Feldman, GG Gonzalez, Victor Oren, Amanda Browder, David Bonderoff, Casey Greenleaf, Andrew Larimer, Ed Atkin, Karlee Horan, Nikki Smolenski, Laura Holden