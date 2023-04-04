Passover is this week, starting at sundown on Wednesday, April 5. The major Jewish holiday, also known as Pesach, celebrates the story of the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt.

There are a few ways for locals in North Brooklyn to celebrate the holiday right here in the neighborhood, and you can find out how below.

Greenpoint Shul

The Greenpoint Shul (108 Noble St.) is hosting two Passover Seders in Greenpoint, co-sponsored by the NJOP, a non-profit organization dedicated to Jewish education.

The two Greenpoint Shul experiences will take place on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6. On Wednesday, Maariv starts at 7:30 p.m. and the seder starts at 8 p.m. On Thursday, Mincha and Maariv starts at 7:15 p.m. and the seder starts at 8 p.m. Note that dinner on the first night on April 5, is already sold out online.

The suggested donation cost is $50 per person per night. Additionally, the Greenpoint Shul requests that attendees bring one or two bottles of “Kosher Mevushal” wine as contributions. The sign-up form notes that financial barriers do not prohibit community members from joining. It says, “sign up, pay what you can, and join us!”

The sign up form also asks those attending the dinner to volunteer to help create the seder experience. “We strongly request that you also give of your time and energy to help us create an amazing Seder,” the form reads. There is an area for participants to sign up to participate in any way you can.

To purchase a $50 ticket or to $125 sponsor ticket, go to greenpointshul.kindful.com and select the campaign that says “Giving (Shul Programs & Operations).”

Chabad of North Brooklyn

Chabad of North Brooklyn (132 North 5th St.) in Williamsburg is hosting two Passover Seder dinners. The first is Wednesday, April 5, at 8 p.m., and the second is on Thursday, April 6 at 8:30 p.m. All community members are welcome to attend the dinners, however an advanced RSVP is required. Sign up here.

Chabad of Greenpoint

Chabad of Greenpoint (48 India St.), which is associated with Chabad of North Brooklyn, told Greenpointers that locals who would like to attend one (or both) of the two Passover Seder dinners in Greenpoint, can email Chabadgreenpoint@gmail.com.

Rabbi Nissim said that Chabad of Greenpoint will have round shmurah matzah, which is traditional handmade matzah typically eaten during Passover, available for locals to purchase for their own seder dinners. “There are none available usually in Greenpoint,” the Rabbi Nissim told Greenpointers. Those looking to purchase matzah, can email Greenpointmatzah@gmail.com.