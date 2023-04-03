Vintage store Seven Wonders Collective recently announced on Instagram that they would be closing their Greenpoint storefront, located at 170 Franklin Street. However, North Brooklyn fans of the store needn’t worry too much, as they still have two other nearby locations, in both Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

“This is the store that started it all, so it’s especially bittersweet to say goodbye. We thank all of our customers who came to shop at our sweet little Franklin store for its charm and personal touch,” they wrote on Instagram.

The team closed out with a party on March 23 and teased big news about a new opening, so stayed tuned for more details.

You can visit the other locations of Seven Wonders Collective at 203 Grand Street, 12-7 PM Monday through Thursday, 11-8 PM Friday through Saturday, and 37 Norman Ave, 12-7 PM Monday through Friday, 11-7 PM on weekends.