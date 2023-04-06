We knew our Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.) was special, but it’s nice to get that confirmation through a competition win.
Our local library just won a city-wide book display competition hosted by Culture Pass, a program designed to promote artistic and cultural institutions to library-card holders. This year’s theme for the contest was “The Creative City.”
The competition drew entries from almost one hundred branches from the Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library, and Queens Public Library systems. “More than 5,500 patrons cast votes for their favorite branches, and the 12 favorites from each system were then sent to a jury of artists, authors, and cultural leaders,” said the Culture Pass announcement of the winners.
Here’s what the library had to say about its winning design:
“Our display features an artist sewing a quilt, sitting in front of a window, looking out on the city. Basing our concept around communal creativity and upcycling, we papier-mâchéd the figure from old local newspapers, highlighting our neighborhood and library’s focus on environmentalism. Inspired by our branch’s mending programs, we created the quilt using recycled materials. The quilt’s interior patches represent Culture Pass organizations, including at least one from each borough, with an emphasis on Brooklyn. Local kids created the border patches. This display was created by members of the staff and neighborhood representing what a creative city truly means.”