We knew our Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.) was special, but it’s nice to get that confirmation through a competition win.

Our local library just won a city-wide book display competition hosted by Culture Pass, a program designed to promote artistic and cultural institutions to library-card holders. This year’s theme for the contest was “The Creative City.”

The competition drew entries from almost one hundred branches from the Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library, and Queens Public Library systems. “More than 5,500 patrons cast votes for their favorite branches, and the 12 favorites from each system were then sent to a jury of artists, authors, and cultural leaders,” said the Culture Pass announcement of the winners.

Greenpoint Library. Courtesy of Greenpoint Library’s official Facebook page. Credit: Greenpoint Library's FB page

Here’s what the library had to say about its winning design: