Greenpoint seafood restaurant Lobster Joint (1073 Manhattan Ave.) has been serving locals since 2011. Known for seafood shack picks like lobster rolls, the restaurant also concocts delicious cocktails. The team recently won an award for the Best Bloody Mary in NYC for the fourth year at the NYC Bloody Mary Festival with their famous Lobster Claw Bloody Mary.

Lobster Joint’s Bloody Mary recipe is a well-kept secret, however, the team agreed to share their recipe for shrimp and corn fritters for this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook. The shrimp and corn fritters are a delicious appetizer or meal, and are fun and easy to make. Lobster Joint serves them to hungry Greenpointers with a side of sweet chipotle sauce.

Check out how to make Lobster Joint’s shrimp and corn fritters below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Lobster Joint’s Shrimp and Corn Fritters

Makes 12 fritters

Ingredients

2 cups of all purpose flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/2 cups of milk

1 1/2 teaspoons of melted butter

1/2 quart of kernel corn (shaved from cooked corn cob, or frozen kernel)

1/2 teaspoon of chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon of chopped tarragon

8 ounces of chopped (small, tail off) shrimp (about 40-50 shrimp)

Parmesan cheese (to garnish)

1 sprig of parsley (for garnish)

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Directions

Mix the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add herbs and mix. Add milk, egg and butter, and mix until combined. Add corn and shrimp, and mix until evenly dispersed. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat vegetable oil in a deep saucepan to 350 degrees F. (Make sure there is room for some bubbling without overflowing. You can also use a deep fryer.) Use a small (2 ounce) ice cream scoop, or a serving spoon, to scoop ping pong size balls of batter. Use a second spoon to help scrape balls directly into the hot oil. (The balls don’t have to be round.) Cook for approximately 2-3 minutes, until golden brown, rotating them so all sides brown. (Interior temp should be over 180 degrees F.) Remove from oil using metal wire scoop. Drain on paper towel. Plate fritters and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Garnish with a sprig of parsley. Serve with Sweet Chipotle Sauce on the side (recipe below).

Recipe for the Sweet Chipotle Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of chipotle puree (blended chipotle peppers) or chipotle powder

1 tablespoon of honey

Directions