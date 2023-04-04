Just last week, we announced the closure of One Stop (colloquially known as One Stop Beer Shop) at 134 Kingsland Avenue. However, it won’t be gone for long — One Stop is officially rebranding as Mary’s Bar and is set to open later this month.

Mary’s is the sister to Ginger’s Bar, Park Slope’s iconic nightlife staple in the queer community and, specifically, Brooklyn’s last remaining lesbian bar. The new location, which is a collaboration between Ginger’s co-owner Brendan Donohoe and One Stop’s previous operator, aims to proliferate the same inclusivity and good queer vibes that have become synonymous with Ginger’s.

Described as an Irish pub, Mary’s will offer a curated menu of popular beer, cider, non-alcoholic beverages, and cocktails in a relaxed environment that caters predominantly to (and serves as a safe, comfortable space for) the LGBTQ+ community — and prioritizes respect for both the staff and patrons.

“With Mary’s, we hope to create a safe space for queer people to gather and have fun. Our aim is to share and spread the spirit of Ginger’s Bar,” Donohoe said.

Patrons familiar with Ginger’s can also expect to recognize some faces among the staff and entertainment, which aligns with the pub’s desire to serve as a place to make community and neighborhood connections.

While there’s no specific opening day slated yet, the team reportedly started fixing up the space yesterday, according to Instagram Stories.