Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

First, a big THANK YOU to everyone who showed up to our Valentine’s Market this past Sunday, not to mention all the vendors who made the event special. It’s community support that allows Greenpointers to continue to do what we do, which is to bring you the best in hyperlocal news. Like the following stories.

North Brooklyn Neighbors released their findings from a recent air quality study, and as you can imagine, the results are concerning. District 34 city council member Jen Gutiérrez shared her office’s guide to help constituents deal with the aftermath of fires and other emergencies.

The BQE is getting a redesign, and the city’s DOT wants YOUR feedback. Though our neighborhood’s beloved Park Church Co-op has been sold to developers, there’s a last-ditch effort to save it. Read this op-ed from a community member.

Read about the local chef sharing authentic Trinidadian cuisine with her neighbors. Williamsburg’s Good Thanks is serving up good food (and good vibes). Sadly, the Lebanese bar and restaurant Magdelene shared with Greenpointers that a prolonged legal battle puts them in danger of closing.

Green Lane Coffee and The Meatball Shop have closed their doors in North Brooklyn. Specialty lamp store FloraLuce just set up shop on West Street, and be sure to stop by the new bar, the Mallard Drake’s, grand opening TONIGHT.

Check out the latest in our Community Cookbook series and our latest weekend roundup.

In and around North Brooklyn:

Tomorrow marks the return of Phil Collins Day at Greenpoint Beer and Ale, with a fun raffle from several local businesses, which is not to be missed.

Get a sneak peek into a Greenpoint brownstone, courtesy of Brownstoner (makes sense!)