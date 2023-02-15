If you can’t find it in New York City, you probably can’t find it period (ok, aside from clean air and large living spaces).

Our fairly trendy neck of the woods contains its fair share of unique shopping destinations. Over the past year or so, we’ve seen the opening of a shop specializing in customizable dashi stock and a store dedicated to dinner parties. We have a stationery store, a store dedicated to collectible figurines, and a fishing tackle shop that moonlights as a design hub/record store.

Now, we’re adding another specialty shop to the list with the opening of Flora Luce, a store dedicated to vintage light fixtures, “comprised of mostly Italian and Scandinavian pieces,” according to their newly launched website. Flora Luce held a soft opening this weekend at 60 West Street.

Luciano Vistosi Table Lamps. Image via FloraLuce website.

According to a neighbor who sent us the notice, the shop is the brainchild of Mike Karnell, a Williamsburg resident with a passion for good lighting, currently working as a writer/director for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The lamps are certainly beautiful, but unfortunately out of my price range. If you’re the kind of hip, creative Brooklynite living my dream life and can afford to spend thousands on a lamp, then I encourage you to check them out for yourselves. Or still, check them out and put them on your Pinterest board.

Currently, the store is open from Monday through Thursday by appointment only, and 12-6 PM from Friday through Sunday.