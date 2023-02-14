After over ten years at 170 Bedford Avenue, The Meatball Shop‘s Williamsburg location has closed.

Michael Chernow and Daniel Holzman brought The Meatball Shop to the neighborhood in 2011 after it became a hit on the Lower East Side only one year prior. In the eleven (and some change) years that followed, Meatball Shop became a prime Williamsburg destination for good, elevated-casual comfort food with a solid restaurant soundtrack. The location itself particularly made it a magnet for foot traffic, being mere steps away from the Bedford Ave L stop and three doors down from Sweet Chick, another neighborhood hotspot.

While the reasons for the restaurant’s closure remain unknown — their hours were changed to “temporarily closed” on Yelp around a month ago and the space is now for rent — Meatball Shop is certainly not the only longstanding local spot to close down lately. Luckily for anyone craving a meatball fix, two Meatball Shop locations remain, one in Hell’s Kitchen and one on the Upper East Side (plus they offer family packs for sale via Goldbelly).