Amidst rising instances of both residential and business fires in the area over the past few years, Councilmember Jen Gutiérrez (who serves the 34th district, covering parts of Williamsburg, Bushwick, and Ridgewood) compiled a Residential Fire Emergency Response Guide to encourage more widespread preparedness and education within the community and throughout greater NYC.

When my staffer escaped a fire that destroyed her apartment this fall, it became clear that even well-informed NYs have no information or guidance on what comes next.



So we created the Residential Fire Emergency Response Guide that anyone can use.https://t.co/nnjlRlBqqm — CM Jen Gutiérrez (@CMJenGutierrez) February 2, 2023

The guide includes forms and resources helpful to those experiencing displacement as a result of a fire, a list of steps to take when navigating damage (the first is to always take photos!), facts about tenants’ rights, and organizations offering food and clothing assistance.

Here’s the full list of steps to take if displaced and impacted by a fire: