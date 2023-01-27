Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

If you heard someone drunkenly singing Billy Joel’s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” from Goldie’s karaoke room last Friday, I’m not sorry, but I understand why you backed away from that area of the bar.

Ever since the calendar changed to 2023, Greenpointers has been awash in tips about new restaurant openings. Perhaps our biggest scoop is that a Noma alum will open a restaurant next to Faurschou Foundation this spring. The first part of the year will also see a new dumplings chain and a French-Senegalese cafe, already open for business (and with a recipe to share, no less).

Sadly, vegan hotspot Champs Diner will close after 12 years. Magick City also announced its upcoming closure.

Community members shared stories about their ideas to improve the G train and how city budget cuts could affect the beautiful murals in South Williamsburg.

v

We still don’t know who chronically spreads their litter around Noble Street early in the morning, but we’re closer to cracking the case. Local activist Irene Klementowicz has passed away at age 94 but leaves a storied legacy of taking on environmental injustice.

Lunar New Year is well underway, with some events even in our own community. Stop by myplasticheart this weekend to check out the opening of the Red Envelope Show and then hit up Land to Sea in Williamsburg for a market featuring Asian-owned brands. For more weekend activities, check out our guide here.

In and around North Brooklyn

Tenants from Williamsburg’s Bedford Gardens housing complex are fighting against a massive rent hike.

The Landmarks Preservation Committee voted to approve the redesign of Polonaise Terrace.

News12 stopped by St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Academy to learn about the school’s weather science program, which makes me really want to be in third grade again.