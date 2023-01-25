Champs Diner (197 Meserole Street), a vegan junk food paradise, announced on Instagram that after 12 years in business, this upcoming Sunday will be their last day.

It’s not totally clear what prompted such a sudden announcement. “As it goes, there isn’t just one reason, but we are insanely grateful for all the love and support we’ve gotten over the years from every single one of you,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

As a vegan restaurant in East Williamsburg, Champs set the standard for a whole wave of plant-based cuisine. The spot quickly gained a following with its take on classic American diner food, like burgers, milkshakes, and breakfast staples. The diner even spun off into a short-lived location in Greenpoint, Champs Junior.